Muhyiddin didn’t get party’s blessing to be 8th PM, says Kadir Jasin

PETALING JAYA: PPBM leader A Kadir Jasin said Muhyiddin Yassin’s candidacy as the country’s eighth prime minister was never endorsed by the Supreme Council, as cracks began to appear in the party.

The veteran newsman said the Supreme Council, of which he is a member, was never invited for a discussion or informed about the matter.

“The council’s stand on this matter, made on Monday, is for Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) to remain as prime minister,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today, 36 PPBM MPs nominated their president for the top post at a meeting after Istana Negara’s announcement that it would meet political leaders before making a decision.

The meeting today was also attended by PPBM’s 10 new MPs — the group of PKR MPs who quit the party following the sacking of its deputy president, Mohamed Azmin Ali.

About an hour later, PAS, and Umno confirmed that all their 57 MPs would back the PPBM president. Both Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa and his PAS counterpart, Takiyuddin Hassan, confirmed the support in a brief statement.

MCA has also thrown its support behind Muhyiddin.

Kadir, who is also the special adviser on media and communications to Mahathir, said he was not surprised that Umno and PAS are backing Muhyiddin.

“Unlike Dr Mahathir, who said he would accept individual MPs from Umno, Muhyiddin was prepared to welcome them as a party.”

Kadir went on to say that Mahathir’s stand was to always respect the mandate of the people who had rejected kleptocrats in the May 9 polls.

“He also reminded the Supreme Council several times that Umno was desperate to form a unity government with PPBM as judgement day for its leaders, who have been charged in court, is nearing.”

PPBM, of which Mahathir is chairman, pulled out of the ruling coalition earlier this week. This later led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.



