Palace confirms no clear majority, no special session as search for PM continues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has confirmed that interview sessions with MPs this week have not been able to show that any of the political blocs vying to form the next government has the majority support.

In a statement which followed a Malay rulers’ meeting at Istana Negara today, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the Comptroller of the Royal Household also said the Agong agreed with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Yusof’s decision not to call a special sitting to allow MPs to elect a new prime minister.

The statement further said the palace would consult with political leaders again.

“Istana Negara will contact leaders of political parties with representatives in the Dewan Rakyat to give them the opportunity to nominate names of MPs for the post of prime minister,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Mahathir revealed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was unable to decide on who had the majority to form the government.

He said the next prime minister would be decided during a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 2.

However, Ariff rejected Mahathir’s notice saying it could only be convened after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decided on the formation of a new government.

The King had met with MPs from both sides of the divide to hear their views on who should lead the next government following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government this week.

The Conference of Rulers had also convened a special meeting at Istana Negara today.

It is learnt that the meeting was to discuss the political crisis following the prime minister’s resignation after PPBM pulled out of the ruling coalition.



