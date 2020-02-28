RM20 bil stimulus package will shore up economic confidence, says Moody’s

KUALA LUMPUR: The fiscal stimulus package worth RM20 billion announced by interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday will support economic confidence as uncertainties mount, but a modest fiscal slippage is likely, said Moody’s Investors Service.

The credit rating agency said the fiscal stimulus would alleviate challenges for the tourism sector from the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, including by incentivising local tourism and supporting domestic consumption and investment.

“By signalling timely fiscal support, the announcement is likely to shore up economic confidence and prevent a further deterioration in investment and growth dynamics, which would have negative implications for the government’s finances,” it said in a note today.

However, Moody’s said the package was expected to result in modest fiscal slippage.

“Higher spending and lower revenue, in combination with slower growth, will leave the government with a higher debt burden for 2020, notwithstanding the government’s plan to draw down on cash reserves to fund the stimulus,” it said.

Moody’s estimated that the fiscal deficit would widen to 3.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 compared with its previous forecast of 3.3%, and from 3.4% in 2019.

It noted that the slippage was smaller than the size of the package as several measures were being funded off the balance sheet through Bank Negara Malaysia, government-related entities and household savings.

“Government debt is likely to rise to 56.7% of GDP by the end of 2020, up from 56.0% in 2019. This is significantly higher than our median debt forecast of around 36% of GDP for A3-rated sovereigns,” said the global rating firm.

It added that should the impact of the coronavirus extend for an additional quarter, real GDP growth was likely to slow to 3.5-4.0%.

“This is chiefly because of supply chain disruptions for the electrical and electronics industry, which accounts for around 30% of total goods and services exports and 4.0% of employment, as well as lower oil prices that may prevent a strong fiscal response,” said Moody’s.

In unveiling the stimulus package yesterday, Mahathir announced that the country’s GDP growth for 2020 had been revised to between 3.2% and 4.2%.



