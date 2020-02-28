Umno denies urging MPs to boycott special Monday sitting

PETALING JAYA: Umno has denied calling for a boycott of a special parliamentary sitting announced by Dr Mahathir Mohamad to allow MPs to choose the next prime minister.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said his Twitter post urging MPs to oppose the special sitting was not a call for boycott, as reported by a news portal.

“My point was that MPs should voice out against interim prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement of the special sitting.

“Tun’s (Mahathir) announcement preempts the Agong. The sitting is not only unconstitutional, it is also procedurally improper and disrespectful of the Agong,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, Mahathir revealed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was unable to decide on who has the majority to form the government.

He said the next prime minister would be decided during a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 2.

Mahathir’s remarks drew criticism from his former allies in Pakatan Harapan, who accused him of pre-empting the Agong.

Several lawyers have also have also taken the position that it would be unconstitutional for any election to be conducted in Parliament in the absence of a government.

Annuar said under the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders, the speaker must issue a notice for a sitting and not the prime minister.

“The appointment of PM is the sole discretion of the Agong,” he added.



