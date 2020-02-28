Warisan still behind Dr M, says Shafie

PETALING JAYA: Warisan president Shafie Apdal was at PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin’s home last night where the party’s leaders had gathered earlier.

The Sabah chief minister left shortly after arriving and was asked by reporters waiting outside if Warisan remained with Mahathir.

“Of course,” he said.

Before that, a PPBM Supreme Council leader revealed the party had chosen Muhyiddin to be the country’s eighth prime minister.

Redzuan Yusof said their support for Muhyiddin came after the former deputy prime minister met PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya yesterday afternoon.

He said he was confident the 11 former PKR MPs led by Mohamed Azmin Ali would also back Muhyiddin.

Others seen at Muhyiddin home included former PKR vice=president Zuraida Kamaruddin and Azmin’s political secretary, Hilman Idham.

Yesterday, Mahathir announced that the next prime minister may have to be decided on March 2 during a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir, who met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday, also revealed that there is no clear majority established on the formation of the next government.



