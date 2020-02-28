Why the silence over Palestine, Dr M slams powerful nations

KUALA LUMPUR: Interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has taken powerful nations and self-proclaimed “defenders of justice” to task for their silence over the injustice and cruelty inflicted on the Palestinians by the Tel Aviv regime.

“Everyone speaks of justice and freedom but turns a blind eye when friends and allies commit all these wrong deeds,” he said in his speech at the International Conference on the Question of Palestine, here.

The theme for this year’s conference is Southeast Asian Support for the Rights of the Palestinian People.

Mahathir said while Malaysia wanted to be friends with every country and respected their sovereignty regardless of their ideological beliefs, “we must continue to speak against injustices and in defending the rights of the oppressed”.

He said Malaysia’s foreign policy on Palestine had always remained the same.

“We will always support the Palestinian cause,” he said, adding that Malaysia acknowledged the Palestinian Declaration of Independence proclaiming the establishment of the State of Palestine on Nov 15, 1988.

He said Asean countries had successfully made in-roads in terms of integration in economic development, political systems, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds and they should also fight for justice and peace for the oppressed.

Mahathir also described “the deal of the century” put forward by the United States as part of it’s solutions to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the ultimate in dishonest brokerage.

He said the deal ignored key issues, such as the return of Palestinian refugees displaced by the 1948 war and their descendants.

Mahathir said to suggest East Jerusalem as Israel’s national capital would grant Palestine limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, if at all.

“At the same time, it would allow Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of East Jerusalem,” he said, adding that Israel would get Washington’s permission to annex all of its illegal settlements, now littered across the West Bank, as well as the vast agricultural basin of the Jordan Valley.

Mahathir called for the Palestinian issue to be resolved according to the United Nations’ resolutions and international laws.



