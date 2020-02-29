Appointment of Mahathir as interim PM gazetted

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has published a federal government gazette – Ministers of the Federal Government Order 2020 – on the appointment of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the interim prime minister until the appointment of the next prime minister.

According to the gazette, published yesterday, Mahathir shall be charged with the responsibility in respect of all departments of the federal government and the subjects for which the departments are responsible until the appointment of the other ministers in the Cabinet.

The order took effect on Monday.

The Ministers of the Federal Government Order 2019 is revoked with the publication of the gazette.



