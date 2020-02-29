Congrats pour in as Muhyiddin declared as the 8th PM

KUALA LUMPUR: There is jubilation in the political bloc supporting PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong gave him the nod to form the next government.

The announcement by the Comptroller of the Royal Household today ended days of political uncertainty following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Muhyiddin was named by the Agong as the person who commands majority support among MPs.

One of the first messages of congratulations came from none other than former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, whose closed-door negotiations last Sunday triggered the break-up of the 20-month PH rule.

The statement from the palace said Muhyiddin will be sworn-in tomorrow at 10.30am.

Earlier, leaders of political parties and blocs arrived at the Istana Negara.

They include PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who until this morning was gunning for the top post with support from the embattled PH coalition.

Earlier today, Anwar’s bloc, comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah made amends with Dr Mahathir Mohamad, nominating him again to lead a revived PH coalition.

This was despite Muhyiddin’s bloc, comprising most PPBM MPs, as well as from Barisan Nasional and Sarawak’s GPS coalition, achieving the majority needed.

The palace said it was convinced with the support for Muhyiddin.

“After receiving representations from leaders of all political parties as well as from independent MPs, it is the view of the Seri Paduka Baginda that the MP who possibly commands the majority trust of the MPs is Mahiaddin Md Yasin (Muhyiddin), the MP of Pagoh,” the palace said in its statement.



