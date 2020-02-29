Disgruntled social media users vent their frustration online

PETALING JAYA: Social media users, disappointed with the appointment of Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, made #NotmyPM a trending hashtag on Twitter this evening.

As of 7.30pm, there were close to 11,000 tweets featuring this hashtag.

One user, who goes by the handle “RIP Democracy”, said the PPBM president was not his prime minister as the majority of Malaysians did not vote for him in the 2018 general election.

He said the votes of Malaysians had now become meaningless.

“We voted BN (Barisan Nasional) out of power, only to see them get back in power without our consent. You tell me straight in my face, is this democracy you all talk so highly about?”

Another user, Romeo Rajini Shan, said that the people had voted out the kleptocrats in GE14 and the new appointment was a “sign of no respect to people who voted”.

Another, who goes by “Master Alvin”, questioned the point of an election if “crooks and cronies” were being returned to government “without being elected” after having been voted out of office.

Many of those who tweeted the hashtag also shared links to news reports of Muhyiddin’s appointment.

Muhyiddin was named as the new prime minister this evening after a week of political turmoil following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, during which the Yang di-Pertuan Agong interviewed all 222 MPs to determine who would have enough support as head of a new government.

Mahathir had been named as Pakatan Harapan’s choice, after a topsy-turvy week during which PH had first pleaded with him to return, then naming PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as their candidate, before once again nominating Mahathir.

Other people dissatisfied with the appointment have called for a protest demonstration at Dataran Merdeka. On Tuesday night, a group of about 80 people had held a protest there.



