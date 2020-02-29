GPS says it’s only an ally of new national coalition

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not be a member of the Perikatan Nasional that will form the next federal government, the ruling state coalition said today.

A statement issued through the Sarawak chief minister’s office said GPS would only be a political entity that offers support to Muhyiddin Yassin after he is appointed as the eighth prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow morning.

“GPS is not a member of the Perikatan Nasional but only a political entity in Sarawak that gives support to Muhyiddin in the interest of the nation and to save Malaysia from the political instability. This is without sacrificing the interests of Sarawak,” the statement said.

“At this juncture, GPS will only be a political party that is friendly to the Perikatan Nasional,” it added.

GPS is led by PBB president Abang Johari Openg, who is chief minister. There are 18 MPs among members of the state coalition.

Muhyiddin was named at the new prime minister today, ending a week-long political stalemate after PPBM left the Pakatan Harapan coalition, following the resignation of the prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad. He has been interim prime minister for the past week.

Other state governments who also congratulated Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as the new prime minister were those of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

All three state governments are run by parties in the new “Perikatan Nasional” coalition – Pahang under BN, Kelantan and Terengganu under PAS. Umno was in opposition in both states until the two parties formed an alliance last year. PPBM has one assembly member in Kelantan.



