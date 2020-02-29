LIVE: Amanah’s Mat Sabu leaves palace

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s political saga enters day 7 today as the search for a new political bloc which commands majority support continues. Yesterday, Muhyiddin Yassin looked set to be sworn-in after support for the PPBM president poured in from Barisan Nasional and PAS.

This morning, Dr Mahathir Mohamad who broke ranks with Pakatan Harapan did an about-turn. Following a meeting with top leaders of the former ruling coalition, he said he was ready to lead a revived coalition with PH.

Who is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s choice? Follow this page as we give live accounts from Istana Negara.



11.30am: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu left the palace after his audience with the King. He decline to comment when asked, only saying, “thank you”.

11.15am: GPS leader Fadillah Yusof was reportedly among those present with Muhyiddin during the audience with the Agong, fueling speculation that GPS MPs will back the PPBM president.

10.40am: PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan says the pro-Muhyiddin Yassin bloc will return to Istana Negara for another audience tomorrow.

10.30am: PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin arrives with PAS’ Abdul Hadi Awang, Umno’s Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and ex-PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

10.00am: The political bloc in support of Muhyiddin Yassin is on the way to Istana Negara, claiming it has the majority to form the government. Accompanying Muhyiddin is PAS’s Abdul Hadi Awang, Umno’s Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and ex-PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.



