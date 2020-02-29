Malaysians don’t support Muhyiddin, says PKR info chief

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are likely to support Pakatan Harapan again should a new general election be called, PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said today.

He disputed a call for support from Malaysians made by Muhyiddin Yassin who has been appointed Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Muhyiddin was selected as the MP who “possibly commands the confidence of a majority of MPs” in the Dewan Rakyat.

Speaking after he was named the new prime minister, Muhyiddin said this evening that he hoped Malaysians would accept Istana Negara’s decision.

Shamsul said however that “I believe this call is another attempt to give legitimacy to this choice (as prime minister). He is calling all Malaysians to support him. I think he knows he was not supported by Malaysians during the last election.

“That is why I think he made this call, as a sort of diversion. I think Malaysians are very clear. I believe that if elections are called, Malaysians will come out and show their support again for PH,” he added.

The PH government, made up of PKR, DAP, PPBM and Amanah, collapsed on Monday after PPBM and 10 MPs from PKR pulled out.

Following that, Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister but was appointed interim prime minister by the Agong.

Yesterday, PPBM, Barisan Nasional and PAS announced that they would nominate Muhyiddin as their candidate to be appointed prime minister.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Muhyiddin had the support of at least 114 of the 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

Pakatan Harapan had supported Mahathir. “I think we are very clear on our choice (as prime minister),” said Shamsul. “The rakyat elected the PH government in GE14. So, I think it would be treachery of the highest degree if this new (Muhyiddin) coalition is supported because those in the grouping were rejected in the last election.”



