PH backing for Mahathir is to stop Malay-centric govt, says Sabah DAP

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP today said the transition of power is the least of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders’ concern at present.

Its secretary, Chan Foong Hin, said the PH leaders’ decision to back Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning was an effort to stop the return to power of a Malay-centric government which would be unhealthy for the country.

“The political bloc that supports Muhyiddin Yassin consists of the kleptocratic Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS, a conservative religious party.

“We cannot let these leaders come to power. It is not healthy. We need to uphold multi-culturalism as the pillar of this country,” Chan, the Kota Kinabalu MP, said when met at an event here today.

He said this was why the PH leaders were willing to set aside plans to install PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister and back Mahathir instead.

Chan said the PH leaders were not keen on Mahathir’s proposal for a non-partisan government and had, therefore, voiced their support for Anwar to head the new government earlier.

He said if Mahathir formed a unity government, it would not be operational as all the political parties would be involved.

Chan noted that Warisan had been consistent in supporting Mahathir to remain as the prime minister throughout the crisis.

He said he met Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal last night and Shafie reiterated that the party’s stand had not changed since the crisis began to unfold one week ago.



