PH supporters leak phone numbers of MPs as numbers tilt in favour of Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan supporters have launched a campaign on WhatsApp, listing out the names of 52 MPs from the former ruling coalition who have so far refused to support Anwar Ibrahim as their prime ministerial candidate.

The list includes the mobile phone numbers of the MPs, who are divided into four categories: “Traitors”, “Fence-sitters”, “PPBM” and “Warisan”.

“Come on Malaysians, let us all call our MPs and demand them not to betray voters,” the message read.

This comes as PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin looks set to gain the majority support of MPs to form the federal Cabinet, following the collapse of the PH government this week.

Apart from his own party, the Umno-dominated Barisan Nasional as well as PAS confirmed their support for Muhyiddin. Sarawak’s ruling coalition GPS and Sabah’s Warisan are also widely expected to name Muhyiddin for prime minister.

Among those in the category of “traitors” are sacked PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, alongside about a dozen MPs who quit the party.

The “fence-sitters” are Maria Chin Abdullah and R Sivarasa. The message also included MCA’s Wee Ka Siong and Wee Jeck Seng as fence-sitters, although both have now expressed support for Muhyiddin.

The phone numbers of at least two MPs from PPBM, interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez are not listed.



