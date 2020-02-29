Sabah imposes restrictions on S.Korean travel to keep Covid-19 out

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today extended its travel restrictions to include South Korea to ensure the state continues to be free of Covid-19 infection.

The restrictions include Malaysian non-residents and foreigners in the state who have travelled to South Korea in the last 14 days.

Those who have just returned from the country are subject to a compulsory 14-day home quarantine, the state secretary’s office said today.

“All transit passengers originating from or travelling through South Korea will not be allowed entry into Sabah.

“South Korea nationals who are still in Sabah are advised to depart or return before the expiry of their visas,” it said in a statement.

It said South Korea nationals with expiring visas would only be allowed a seven-day visa extension.

The statement also said that all incoming flights from South Korea to Sabah carrying Malaysian nationals, non-direct flights and all outgoing flights to South Korea would continue.

Sarawak issued similar restrictions on arrivals from South Korea yesterday.



