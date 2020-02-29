Warisan maintaining support for Mahathir, says party sec-gen

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan secretary-general Lorreto Padua reiterated the party’s stand today in supporting Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister to form the new government.

He said this was decided at a Supreme Council meeting.

“After holding a meeting with the party’s top leadership, Warisan maintains its stand before this to support Dr Mahathir as the prime minister,” he said.

In a related development, the party’s number two, Darell Leiking, in a social media update posted a photo of American activist Martin Luther King Jr, captioning his views on the ongoing political crisis in the federal government.

“No way at all to kleptocrats and zealots. For me, I saw how we began in 2013 by taking them down slowly and how all of us together overcame them (Barisan Nasional) in 2018.

“Why should we allow them to again triumph and destroy the mission and task which we undertook to salvage and make right, when your trust was given to us in 2013 and 2018?” he said in his Instagram post.

On Monday, party president Mohd Shafie Apdal had said that he wanted Mahathir to continue as the prime minister but said the state government would still maintain a strong rapport with the federal government, regardless of who came to power.



