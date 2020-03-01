Army to take delivery of 6 combat helicopters by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The armed forces is expected to take delivery of six new MD 530-G light combat helicopters by end of this year at the earliest.

Army chief Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said a team, comprising experts, had been sent to the United States early last month to check on the configuration and technical details as well as to take flight certifications for the helicopter.

According to him, several tests would be carried out by the armed forces team before the helicopters, made by the US-based McDonnell Douglas, are brought home.

“We are looking at a suitable place to accommodate the members who would be operating these helicopters, which would be housed at the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esscom).

“They are expected to help monitor security along the east coast of Sabah.”

He said this during a special interview given in conjunction with the 87th Army Day at Wisma Pertahanan.

Hasbullah said this year’s Army Day celebration will be held in Kota Kinabalu.



