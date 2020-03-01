Assault on Tian Chua shows looming PKR collapse, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali said the assault on party vice-president Tian Chua today is proof that PKR is “on the verge of collapse”.

Tian Chua, who is an Azmin supporter, was hit with bottles and slapped by angry supporters on the way to his car after leaving a PKR central leadership meeting. A man has been arrested.

Azmin and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were expelled from PKR last week, and have since joined PPBM, which heads the coalition to form a new federal government.

Condemning the attack on Tian Chua, Azmin said it showed how deeply a culture of gangsterism and violence has penetrated the party, and that the blame should fall squarely on the shoulders of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“The party’s supreme leader seems to be harping on gang culture and straying far from the reform agenda,” said Azmin in a statement.

“A political party based on the struggle for justice and democracy should adopt a rational discourse and debate based on facts,” he said. “When a party is embroiled in an element of gangsterism and the leader lets it go, it means the party is on the verge of collapse.”

Azmin, who is MP for Gombak, has been vilified by PKR supporters aligned to Anwar, which heightened when he held a series of meetings last Sunday with leaders of Umno and PAS to form a new coalition.

After a week of political turmoil, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin has taken over as prime minister, following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

A man believed to be a PKR member has been arrested in connection with the attack on Tian Chua, police said. Tian Chua has yet to lodge a police report but Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal later said that other suspects were being sought.



