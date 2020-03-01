Malaysians robbed of their democratic rights, says Batu Sapi MP

KOTA KINABALU: Former law minister Liew Vui Keong today said Malaysians have been robbed of their democratic rights again in the new coalition called Perikatan Nasional (PN).

However, he said there was no need to lament over the failure by Pakatan Harapan and Warisan to stay in power as PN’s rise to power would not last long.

Liew said PN, led by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, who was installed as the eighth prime minister by the King today, would have to face a vote of no confidence in the Dewan Rakyat when it sits on March 9.

“There is no legitimacy to this backdoor government.

“Can they look us in the eye, shake our hands and say thank you for electing us to be the government?” asked the Warisan Batu Sapi MP here today.

PN comprises leaders from Barisan Nasional’s Umno and PAS.

Former leaders from PKR, led by its former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, Sarawak’s ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and independent MPs have also expressed support for Muhyiddin.

Liew believed PN leaders will eventually fall as they were not a democratically elected political coalition.



