Perak MB wants to form new govt with Umno, PAS

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahmad Faizal Azumu says he has enough support to remain as Perak’s menteri besar and will set up a new government with Umno and PAS.

He said he wants to meet with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today to inform him of the latest developments in the state government following the formation of a new government in Putrajaya under the leadership of Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I want to go back and seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak,” he said when met at Muhyiddin’s house today.

Faizal said PPBM, PAS and Umno would hold further discussions to form a new government in Perak.

“I will discuss (forming the new government with PAS, Umno and PPBM) and I will announce it.

“Pray for me to be maintained as menteri besar,” he added.

Faizal was among those who supported Muhyiddin in forming a new government with Barisan Nasional and PAS.

The Perak state assembly has 59 seats.

Pakatan Harapan’s DAP has 18 seats, Amanah six seats and PKR four seats.

Umno has 25 seats, PAS three seats and PPBM two seats. The assembly also has one independent lawmaker — Tualang Sekah’s assemblyman Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.



