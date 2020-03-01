Remain calm to avoid infighting, Sabah PPBM members told

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PPBM today appealed for members to remain calm and positive as cracks begin to widen among top leaders of the party.

Sabah PPBM is the largest chapter in Malaysia, with the party estimating its membership exceeding more than 300,000 members.

Sabah PPBM information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan urged members not to take any action that could further worsen the problems faced at party headquarters.

“We must have faith in party president Muhyiddin Yassin that he would make a wise and best decision on what’s best for the party.

“Nonetheless, we must continue to support the party’s core struggle and avoid divisions among ourselves,” said Firdaus here today.

He also noted the time has come for Sabah PPBM to play an important role in ensuring Sabah’s development agenda is implemented.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister today following the political crisis started by Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister and PPBM chairman.

The crisis had resulted in PPBM leaving the Pakatan Harapan coalition to work with Umno and PAS, causing a rift among PPBM leaders in the process.

PPBM Supreme Council member Redzuan Yusof today hinted that party youth chief Syed Saddiq would be removed over his comments on PPBM working with Umno and PAS, declaring he would never work with those involved in corruption to form a new federal government.

Deputy PPBM president Mukhriz Mahathir, son of Mahathir, is also likely to face the same fate over his statements insinuating Muhyiddin did not have the full support of the party leaders to be the prime minister.

Others expected to face the boot include the party’s secretary-general, Marzuki Yahya, after he announced that Mahathir was still the party chairman.



