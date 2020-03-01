Sabah parties under fire for giving support to Dr M, Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah NGO today hit out at the Sabah politicians who threw their support behind Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim during the course of the week-long political crisis.

Himpunan Asasi Rakyat Sabah (Harus) said it was a shame that leaders of Warisan, Upko and Sabah Pakatan Harapan had associated themselves with the two men, who it believed was responsible for the many problems Sabah is facing today.

Harus spokesman Samuel Lai said Mahathir and Anwar had a hand in the collapse of Parti Bersatu Sabah in the 1990s.

He said there had also been rampant leapfrogging of politicians in the state, which he said was due to the political horse-trading sponsored by these two leaders.

“It seems Sabah politicians have also forgotten how Sabah’s constitution was violated, yet they remain unconcerned as they scramble to support Mahathir and Anwar,” he said here today.

PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister today after a power struggle started following the resignation of Mahathir as the prime minister on Monday.

Lai also noted the widespread notion that Mahathir was behind the controversial Projek IC, allegedly a “citizenship for vote” scheme in the 1980s to allow BN to come to power in Sabah.

He said the issuance of ICs to illegal immigrants did not only alter the population demographics in Sabah, but also jeopardised the sovereignty and security of the state.

“We must not forget the Malayan leaders, namely the Mahathir and Anwar combination, that destroyed our state in their power play.”

Lai also hit out at Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal who had failed to rectify the mess created by both Anwar and Mahathir.

He noted the recent attempt by the state to implement the proposed Temporary Sabah Pass, which he said would not resolve the migrant issue in Sabah.

This was widely seen as an attempt to legally recognise the presence of illegals in the state, allowing them to continue staying in Sabah, instead of sending them back to their countries of origin, he added.

Lai regretted that till today, Sabah remained merely one of the 13 states in the federation, instead of rightfully being regarded as a founding member of Malaysia.



