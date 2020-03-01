Selangor PPBM man’s place on exco under review

SHAH ALAM: The position of the sole PPBM member in the Selangor state executive council will be reviewed after the new federal government is formed, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said today.

He said the state government is still administered by the Pakatan Harapan coalition, comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah. PPBM left the coalition last week and has formed a new federal government coalition with Umno and PAS.

Amirudin said the PPBM members’s position would be looked into after he has discussions with Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and state Amanah chairman Izham Hashim.

“We have to look into the issue as the state and federal governments are from different coalitions,” he told reporters.

The PPBM exco member is Selangor PPBM chairman Abdul Rashid Asari who holds the portfolio for culture, tourism, Malay civilisation and heritage.

Amirudin said even though several follow-up actions could have been taken, the government would not be hasty and would adhere to the principles practised by PH.

The state administration has informed Abdul Rashid on the matter after PPBM announced it was leaving PH on Feb 24.

“A review of Abdul Rashid’s position would be presented to the Selangor palace and I will announce the replacement candidate when the time comes,” he said.

In this regard, when asked on allegations that certain parties claimed he was one of Azmin’s boys earlier, Amirudin who is Sungai Tua assemblyman did not deny it as Azmin was PKR deputy president and Gombak PKR division chief.

“But in this situation, he has quit the party but I am still with PKR and PH.

“If I had acted individually (in following the footsteps of Azmin to leave PKR), I would have sabotaged the present state government,” he said.



