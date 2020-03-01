The whole world knows it was a coup, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The whole world knows that last week’s political crisis was a coup that led to the formation of a new federal government under Muhyiddin Yassin, said PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim today.

He said it was not only Malaysians who believed it was a coup, “but the whole world, they know this”.

He said of the plotters that “whether they followed procedure or they went by a vote count, it was a hijacking of the old government”.

Speaking this evening at a weekly prayer session at his home, Anwar criticised some leaders who did not hold to principle and had broken their promises, causing the collapse of the old Pakatan Harapan government.

“Yesterday you agree and today you change, for what reason…money,” he said.

Reminding his supporters to remain calm in the face of the political developments and also when they faced a big challenge when confronted by the prospect of power and wealth.

His remarks came at the end of a day when PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, who was formerly a member of the PH coalition, took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 8th prime minister of a new coalition known as Perikatan Nasional.

He succeeded Dr Mahathir Mohamad who resigned last week in the midst of dissension within Pakatan Harapan.



