Video clip of Richard Riot denying that he has joined PKR goes viral

KUCHING: A video clip, featuring Serian MP Richard Riot Jaem, denying that he had left Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) to join PKR has gone viral on social media.

The video clip shows Riot on the phone with an unidentified individual, refuting a claim by PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil yesterday that he had joined PKR.

He is heard saying in Bahasa Malaysia: “Ini parti Malaya (PKR), mana boleh I join parti Malaya (This is a Malaya (peninsular) party; how can I join a Malaya party?).

“Because we want Sarawak first now. I’m GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak). I’m SUPP,” he is heard saying.

Riot, who is SUPP deputy president, one of GPS’ component parties, admitted that he had received a telephone call from PKR president Anwar Ibrahim seeking his support for him to become the prime minister.

“So when Anwar called me up looking for support, I said ‘yes’ because I thought Anwar was fighting (against former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad).

“When I reached Kuala Lumpur, I saw they were supporting Mahathir,” said Riot, adding that he was shocked by the news that he had joined PKR.

In his latest Facebook status, Riot also clarified that he is still a member of SUPP and claims that he had joined PKR were untrue.



