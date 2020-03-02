2 ‘high-profile individuals’ under scrutiny over Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry is probing two “high-profile individuals” who allegedly contracted Covid-19 after coming into close contact with the 26th confirmed victim, a staff member on the board of UDA Holdings.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry would take appropriate measures to handle the matter as it is being investigated.

The staff member who was reported to have contracted the virus on March 1 is receiving treatment at the isolation ward of the Sungai Buloh hospital and is in stable condition.

So far, five family members, a personal assistant and a private healthcare personnel have tested negative for Covid-19.

It was reported earlier today that UDA chairman Hisham Hamdan had tested positive for Covid-19. He was said to have been in recent contact with a former minister and deputy minister.

The health ministry said no new cases of Covid-19 were reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre today.

Noor Hisham said 22 of the 29 confirmed victims have been discharged after a full recovery while the others are in stable condition and receiving treatment at several hospitals in the Klang Valley.

Fifteen are Chinese nationals and 11 are Malaysians while the three others are from the US, Japan and Italy.

To date, 3,039 deaths have been reported out of 88,994 cases across the globe.



