2 PH assemblymen to support new Melaka govt

PETALING JAYA: Two Melaka assemblymen, DAP and PKR, have said they will support a new state government formed by Perikatan Nasional after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed today.

The two are Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis, from PKR, and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, from DAP.

Jailani said they were not leaving their respective parties, but were working with Perikatan in an “individual capacity” to form the state government.

He said he lacked unconfidence in the ability of PH to fulfil the people’s mandate.

Norhizam said he had decided to work with Perikatan in the interests of the Malay people, and admitted that he had become a “barua” (fixer) as an assemblyman.

Jailani appealed for understanding from voters. “I really hope they would not judge us too early, see how it goes for these coming three years,” he said today.

When asked if he was ready to face disciplinary action from PKR, he said the interests of the people were more important than those of the party. He added that there had been enough politicking the past five years.

Norhizam said: “I’ve already worked very hard, they say they want to serve but I want to be honourable. But now I’ve become a ‘barua’. I am outspoken. I’ve given my heart and soul, but this (the change in government) happens, today I return to the fold,” he said.

He also said he was prepared to face action from DAP, adding that any disciplinary measures to be taken would be between him and the party.

A new state government is to be formed after Chief Minister Adly Zahari informed the Yang Di Pertua Negeri, Khalil Yaakob, this evening of his government’s loss of a majority in the state assembly.

Adly had requested that fresh elections be held, but the head of state declined his request to dissolve the state assembly.

Pakatan Harapan currently hold 13 seats in the assembly, through DAP (8), PKR (3), and Amanah (2). PPBM has 2 seats, and Umno (13). PPBM has formed a national coalition with Umno and PAS, and the two parties would have 15 seats in the assembly for a simple majority.



