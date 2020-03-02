IGP meets Dr M for over an hour, no details given

PUTRAJAYA: The Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid Bador, had a meeting with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad that lasted more than an hour at the Perdana Leadership Foundation building here this morning.

Abdul Hamid left the building without giving any details to waiting reporters outside.

Dr Mahathir had been at work at his office at the foundation building from about 9.50am. He was seen leaving at about 12.35pm before returning at about 2.30pm.

Also seen at the building today were PKR vice-president Tian Chua and former PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin.

Asked about his presence, Tian Chua said he was there to see Dr Mahathir’s officers “to settle some documents as well as hold a little discussion” and urged reporters “please don’t make any assumptions”.

Tian Chua said there was nothing suspicious about his presence, adding that he did not want to burden Mahathir. “Nothing suspicious… I don’t want to waste his time,” he added.

Asked to comment on yesterday’s incident where he was assaulted by PKR supporters, Tian Chua said: “Is a small matter. I don’t want to make a fuss of it. Don’t make any more speculation… enough of this old story.”

Tian Chua was reported to have been attacked by a small group of party supporters outside the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya yesterday. Police have arrested a man and are seeking others involved.



