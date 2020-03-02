Johor PKR appointees told to boycott state events

PETALING JAYA: Johor PKR has instructed the party’s political appointees in the state to boycott all state government events effective immediately.

The order comes days after PPBM and Umno joined forces to form a new state government.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah said in a statement that all its political appointees, such as local councillors, village heads and community leaders had been ordered to not attend programmes and government meetings with immediate effect.

On Thursday, PPBM and Umno in Johor formed a coalition and claimed that the two parties had obtained a majority in the state assembly.

Hasni Mohammad has been appointed as the new menteri besar, leading the new Gabungan Baharu state government comprising BN, PAS and PPBM.

The coalition commands a total of 28 seats in the 56-member assembly.

Pakatan Harapan in Johor has disputed the coalition’s claim to a majority and said all its 28 assemblymen from PKR, DAP and Amanah remained in the coalition.

The Umno-PPBM move to form a Johor state government came in the wake of PPBM’s pullout from the Pakatan Harapan coalition last week.

The party’s president, Muhyiddin Yassin, has been appointed prime minister, a week after a political crisis sparked by the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad.



