Perikatan to form new Perak state govt, says Umno

IPOH: A new coalition state government is to be formed in Perak by Umno, PAS and PPBM in the same mould as the new federal coalition, Perak Umno leader Saarani Mohamad said today.

He said Perak Umno and PAS have had separate meetings on the matter today with Perak PPBM chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also Perak menteri besar.

Saarani, who is Kota Tampan assemblyman, said that, in principle, the three parties now had enough seats to form the new state government with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional having 25 seats, PAS (3), Bersatu (2) and one independent assemblyman backing them.

He said it was understood that they would have the support of another assemblyman who would be leaving his party to become an independent.

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria confirmed the movs to form a new state government but declined to comment further.

At the 2018 general election, Pakatan Harapan, made up of DAP, Amanah, PKR and PPBM, won 29 seats in the 59-seat State Assembly, one sort of a majority. BN won 27 and PAS (3).

However, PH formed the state goverment after one opposition member joined PPBM and another became an independent allied to PPBM.

On Saturday, BN, PAS, PPBM and and GPS of Sarawak joined forces to unseat the PH-led federal government.



