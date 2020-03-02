Want to bury DAP? Here’s how, Najib tells Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has given the new Muhyiddin Yassin-led government a tip on how it can “bury” DAP.

In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said the new government only has to confirm the authenticity of leaked Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation papers into the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project and a RM30 billion property development project.

The leaked documents published by Manchester-based blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin last year implicated DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is the former Penang chief minister, and several state executive councillors.

“From the time the papers were leaked until their government collapsed, PH has never once denied, inside or outside the Dewan Rakyat, that the investigation papers are authentic. Not once,” he said.

He said the people also wanted to know if the investigation papers were authentic.

Najib said MACC had submitted five investigation papers on the matter to the attorney-general’s office.

“If any reporter has the chance to meet them, try asking Chow Kon Yeow (Penang chief minister), Lim or P Ramasamy (Penang deputy chief minister II), are the leaked (MACC) investigation papers real or not? See what they answer.”

Najib has repeatedly called on the authorities to verify the authenticity of the leaked documents.

Last week, Lim obtained a judgment in default against Raja Petra in a defamation suit over corruption allegations related to the undersea tunnel project.



