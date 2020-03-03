Give deputy PM’s post to Sarawak or Sabah, says PAS man

KUCHING: A Sarawak PAS leader has asked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to consider offering a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader the deputy prime minister’s post at the federal Cabinet.

Sarawak PAS information chief Zharudin Narudin said the position could also be given to a leader from Sabah.

“Appointing a Sarawakian or Sabahan as the deputy prime minister at the federal level must be considered by the prime minister as part of the so-called new consensus in Perikatan Nasional,” Zharudin told FMT.

He said this would give the Borneo leaders more power to ensure the states’ constitutional rights were returned to them.

“This is also to ensure a check and balance in terms of policies as we all know that Sarawak’s composition of parliamentary seats does not reach one-third of the total seats.

“This makes it difficult for the state to uphold its rights and protect its interests at the federal level,” he said.

PBB information chief Idris Buang had also said on Sunday that GPS should be offered positions in the new federal Cabinet although it was not part of the Perikatan Nasional.

According to him, GPS should take part in the federal government on its own merit to help stabilise the nation and leverage the coalition’s presence to fight for Sarawak’s cause and agenda.

However, Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said it was not GPS’ top priority to have positions in the new federal Cabinet, although he would “look into” any such offers.

He reiterated that the country and state’s interests had to come first.



