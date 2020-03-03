Now PH slams probe into Sunday rally

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has joined the criticism against the authorities over the investigation into the participants of a rally on Sunday, saying it goes against the values the coalition sought to instil in its 20 months in power.

The rally at Dataran Merdeka was attended by the likes of activists Marina Mahathir and Ambiga Sreenevasan.

It was held following the appointment of Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth prime minister, in the wake of a political crisis which saw the collapse of the PH government.

PH said the authorities seemed quick to act against its values, just days after the new government was established.

“It is very regrettable,” PH, which is now the opposition coalition, said in a statement.

It added that the people had the right to assemble and hold protests as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

It also urged the authorities to act in a way that does not impede the democratic right of Malaysians, and to avoid any perception that the activists in question are being harassed.

Yesterday, police said they had opened investigation papers into the rally.

Marina and several other activists are expected to be questioned tomorrow afternoon.

Earlier today, former minister Mohamed Azmin Ali also criticised the police action against the participants.

He, too, urged the authorities to allow the public to express themselves and not to subject those who engage in peaceful protests to police investigations.



