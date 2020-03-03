Umno proposes late May or early June for Dewan Rakyat meeting

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa today proposed that the Dewan Rakyat reconvene at the end of May or early June, following speculation that it will be postponed by the new government.

“It is necessary to meet before June 5. Taking into account various factors including the fasting month and holidays, late May or early June would be the best,” he said in a Twitter post today.

Annuar said the date would give ministries enough time to receive questions and prepare their answers.

The Ketereh MP was commenting on a report that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was waiting for a response from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to set a new date for the Parliament’s next meeting.

The previous meeting concluded on Dec 5 and the new meeting is scheduled to begin on March 9.

However, there is speculation that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin might try to postpone the meeting until he strengthens his position in Parliament by ensuring his new coalition has a comfortable majority.

According to the Federal Constitution, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong must convene Parliament no more than six months from the last sitting.

Pakatan Harapan leaders have said they plan to initiate a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin as they claim to have the support of 114 MPs, giving them a slim majority in the 222-member house.



