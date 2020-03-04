Any one of the 13 BN reps in Melaka can be new CM, says Zahid

MELAKA: All 13 Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen in Melaka will be considered for the post of chief minister under the proposed new coalition, said BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said he had conveyed this proposal to Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Mohd Khalil Yaakob at a meeting this morning.

“We discussed the best way to resolve the political impasse in Melaka. We will respect any decision taken by Tuan di-Pertua Negeri based on the proposals submitted and in accordance with the powers vested in him.

“We understand some might have sent letters to him regarding candidates for the post and we in Umno-BN will respect whatever decision that is made,” he told a media conference in Ayer Keroh here today.

On Monday, it was reported that Khalil had received a representation that Chief Minister Adly Zahari no longer commanded majority support in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly and that Khalil would appoint a new chief minister soon.

Earlier today, Zahid held a closed-door meeting with 15 Melaka state assemblymen — all 13 from BN, Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PKR) and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee (DAP).

However, PPBM representatives Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Paya Rumput) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), who reportedly support the new coalition for Melaka, were not at the meeting.

Zahid said he would not know about nominations for chief minister from parties which are not part of BN.

“Given the Yang di-Pertua’s wisdom and experience as a former diplomat and politician, he will surely make the best decision for Melaka,” he added.

Zahid also said BN would accept it if Khalil decides to dissolve the state assembly.

Meanwhile, in ISKANDAR PUTERI, it was reported that the new Johor state executive council line-up was expected to take its oath of office this Friday once their appointments have been given consent by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said all the political parties in the coalition had submitted their choice of candidates for shortlisting before their presentation to Sultan Ibrahim.

“I should be able to present the list of names tomorrow for the appointments and swearing in ceremony to take place as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

The list to be submitted will have the names of more than 10 state assemblymen, he added.

Hasni, the Johor BN chairman, also said the new state exco line-up will reflect Johor’s racial composition.

Also present at the media conference were assemblymen from BN, Tiram assemblyman Mazlan Bujang, who is also Johor PPBM chairman, and Bukit Pasir assemblyman Najib Lep, the sole PAS elected representative in Johor.

Earlier, Hasni, who is also state Umno chief, confirmed Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full’s support for the coalition government.

Chong, 60, also confirmed that he had quit PKR and was now an independent assemblyman.

Hasni’s appointment as menteri besar was consented by Sultan Ibrahim after the Gabungan Baharu coalition formed the state government by commanding a simple majority, following PPBM’s exit from Pakatan Harapan on Feb 24.

This would be the third state exco line-up to be named in Johor since the 14th general election.



