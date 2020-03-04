Big jump in new Covid-19 cases, 14 warded

PETALING JAYA: Health authorities today said another 14 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, the highest number since the epidemic began early this year.

The health ministry said the 14 individuals had been in contact with the 26th patient, UDA Holdings chairman Hisham Hamdan.

The ministry said the first wave of infections saw 22 positive cases.

“After 11 days, no new cases were reported. However, the second wave began on Feb 27,” it added.

For the second wave, till March 4, there were 28 positive Covid-19 cases (23rd to 50th cases).

The health ministry further said investigations into this second cluster of cases were ongoing.

Due to that, the health ministry hopes all parties will remain calm and work together to give out the right information when contacted or identified as a close contact.

It also advised companies identified with positive cases to close their offices and carry out sterilisation.



