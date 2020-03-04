Graft trial of Baling MP, brother pushed to April

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM145 million corruption and money laundering trial of Baling MP Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother, Abdul Latiff, will begin in April as Azeez’s lawyer will be on leave for a month.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi that he would be on leave due to medical reasons.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim did not object to the application.

Azura then fixed the trial to run from April 16 to 22.

It was earlier scheduled for March 16 to 18 and April 1 to 3.

Azeez, 52, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, faces three charges of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah. He also faces nine counts of money laundering involving nearly RM140 million.

Abdul Latiff, 61, is accused of two charges of abetting his brother in committing the offences.



