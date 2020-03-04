Ku Nan tells court of almost RM1 billion and change in assets

KUALA LUMPUR: Former minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor told the High Court in his corruption trial today that he had declared over RM900 million in assets to the three former prime ministers he had served.

He said he declared RM938,643,566.16 in assets when he first joined the Cabinet under Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in 2001.

In 2006, he declared RM711,325,822 in assets to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi under whose tenure he was appointed as tourism minister.

In 2013 and 2016, he declared RM691,770,649 and RM782,748,061 respectively to Najib Razak in whose administration he served as federal territories minister.

When questioned by his lawyer Tan Hock Chuan on the RM2 million he allegedly received from businessman Chai Kin Kong, Tengku Adnan said it was a political donation which he had requested from Chai for the Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Besar by-elections in 2016.

“I knew that the money was coming, so I advanced my money first for the by-elections,” he said.

“I asked him to bank in the cheque to Tadmansori Holdings as I always advanced my money to the company,” he added, denying any link between the RM2 million and his official duties.

When cross-examined by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim on whether he believed the charges brought against him were irrelevant, he disagreed.

He then appeared to become agitated, saying: “Now they will want to sensationalise (this) after I mentioned (almost) RM1 billion.”

Tan then asked the court to stand down for a while in an attempt to calm down the situation.

When the court resumed, he asked for the hearing to begin again tomorrow morning. His application was granted by High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Tengku Adnan, popularly known as Ku Nan, was accused of receiving RM2 million from Chai, who was the director Aset Kayamas, despite knowing that Chai’s companies had dealings with the federal territories ministry which was under him at the time.

In his defence, he said he had not benefited from the money which was paid to his company, Tadmansori Holdings, in 2016 as it was meant as a political donation for the two by-elections.



