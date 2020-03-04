Muhyiddin’s the boss, says Hadi on Cabinet positions for PAS

PETALING JAYA: PAS says it will not make any demands of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for its leaders to be given positions in the federal Cabinet.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party only hoped that the future Cabinet would be made up of individuals who have “integrity, qualifications and expertise”.

Hadi also said the ministers should be representative of Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“PAS leaves it fully to the wisdom of the prime minister to form the Cabinet in the near future, without any conditions or demands,” he said in a statement.

He also called on the new government to form an Ombudsmen committee, and recruit professionals to assist the government in improving key sectors such as health, education and welfare.

PAS and its ally Barisan Nasional, Sarawak’s GPS and a group of former PKR MPs backed Muhyiddin last week to form the next government, following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad which brought down the Pakatan Harapan government.

Separately, several party leaders told FMT that PAS was ready to play a role in the new federal Cabinet.

Mahfodz Mohamed, who is part of the Shura consultative council, PAS’ top governing body, said party leaders had discussed whether they should be part of the federal Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin told FMT that the party would be able to showcase its Islamic principles and inject “mature, transparent and disciplined politics” into the government.

He said the PAS government’s track record in Kelantan was testimony to this.

“There has been no Kelantan exco charged in court with corruption,” he said.

Another Shura council member, Khairuddin Aman Razali, said it was up to the party’s top leadership to negotiate PAS’ share of the Cabinet.

He said the party would prioritise restoring the economy as well as addressing issues of poverty and education.



