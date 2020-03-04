Mukhriz denies Kedah is in state of turmoil

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir has denied that the state government is in a state of turmoil in light of the current political situation in the country.

He said at the moment, PPBM and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have 19 out of the 36 seats in the state assembly and no assemblymen had defected from the pact so far.

“There is an additional state seat from Umno, which makes our total 20 — 19 state assemblymen and one speaker.

“Our position is stable now,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at his office in Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Asked whether he would ask all PPBM-PH assemblymen to sign a statutory declaration (SD) on their support, Mukhriz said there was no need to do so in the state.

“There is no need to force anyone to sign SD. Actually, that SD is invalid, meaningless.

“If we see at the federal level, after signing the SD, there are some who defected, denying they signed the SD,” he said.

Out of the 36 seats, PAS has 15; PKR seven; PPBM six; Amanah four; while DAP and Umno have two each.

Even though Kedah will become an opposition state, Mukhriz hoped that good ties with the federal government could be maintained for the benefit of the people.

“The Cabinet ministers have not been appointed yet, but there will certainly be leaders at the federal level we are well acquainted with.

“Hopefully, the good relationship will continue for the sake of the people,” he said.

The meeting, attended by all exco members, went smoothly, Mukhriz added.



