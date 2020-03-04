Probe possible horse-trading, MACC told after Dewan Rakyat postponed

PETALING JAYA: The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) has called for a probe into the possibility of horse-trading among MPs to keep the new coalition in power, following the announcement of a two-month delay in the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.

C4 executive director Cynthia Gabriel said the delay was “obviously to buy time”.

“Our concerns over horse-trading have become an even more frightening reality,” she told FMT.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) needs to watch for money being traded off.”

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohd Ariff Md Yusof said earlier today that the sitting would be postponed from March 9 to May 18. This came amid speculation that Parliament meetings would be postponed until Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin can strengthen his position by ensuring a comfortable majority in the House.

Cynthia spoke of concerns that the public could be betrayed by what she called a “backdoor coup”.

She also warned MPs against using money as a means to obtain the numbers necessary to control the government.

“We are watching them. We urge MACC to step up without fear or favour,” she added.

She also said the delay in Dewan Rakyat sitting could affect the economy as investors and the private sector would remain uncertain about the next move.



