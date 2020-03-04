Reduce exposure of staff to Covid-19, employers told

KUALA LUMPUR: All employers and employees have been reminded to observe the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994 and take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The human resources ministry, in its statement today, also reminded employers to carry out risk assessments and improve work procedures to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

The statement also emphasised the need for employers to identify workers who had been to countries affeced by Covid-19 by conducting health surveillance on the employees and sending them to seek urgent treatment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

“The employers must comply with the quarantine directive issued to their workers by registered medical practitioners or the relevant authorities,” it said.

Employers and workers planning to visit Covid-19-affected countries, either on official or personal businesses, are advised to postpone their trips unless it involves inevitable matters.

All employers must also provide suitable personal protective gear for their workers, based on the conducted risk assessments.

The ministry also said under Section 15(1) of the OHSA 1994, employers must ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of their employees.

“Those who have failed to comply with the provision of the Act are liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both,” it said.

Any queries or complaints can be directed to the states’ Occupational Safety and Health Department.

The health ministry said until noon today, 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 50.



