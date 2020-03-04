Sabah PKR maintains support for CM Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew broke her silence today to allay members’ fears that the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan (PH) partnership would collapse following the shift of power at the federal level.

Liew, who is Sabah PH chairman, said she remains firmly behind chief minister Shafie Apdal.

“As far as Sabah PKR is concerned, the question of casting doubts on the chief minister’s stewardship does not arise,” she said in a statement.

“We are an integral part of the Warisan-led government and solidly behind him in his governance of the state. We unequivocally pledge our strong support for Shafie’s leadership in the interest of greater progress and development for Sabah.”

Sabah became an opposition state after Perikatan Nasional replaced PH at the federal level following the week-long political crisis which saw Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.

Perikatan Nasional comprises PPBM, Barisan Nasional and PAS.

Liew, who is also the assemblyman for Api-Api and Tawau MP, said Shafie had proven his mettle throughout the past 21 months.

She also dismissed talk that she would defect from Sabah PKR, saying it was a matter of principles and loyalty.



