The second-half of game yet to begin, Warisan warns federal coalition

KOTA KINABALU: In his latest salvo against Umno, Warisan Youth chief Mohd Azis Jamman today said his party is not afraid of the coalition of newly-installed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Saying the yet-to-be-established federal government led by Muhyiddin would be fragile as it did not have enough support from MPs, Azis warned that the second half of the “football match” had yet to begin.

He noted that Muhyiddin’s strength had yet to be tested in Parliament.

Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs are expected to call for a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin at the next sitting of Parliament.

“At this point, Muhyiddin, who does not have enough MPs to form the majority, might think twice before disturbing Mohd Shafie Apdal (the chief minister) in Sabah.

“If PH can be easily ousted from the federal government even though it had enough majority, what more a leader who does not have majority support?

“This is only the half time of a football match. Let’s see what happens in the second half, when the MPs gather in Parliament,” he said.

Azis said this in response to Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain urging Umno leaders to oppose any cooperation with Warisan, Pakatan Harapan and Upko in Sabah.

The Umno leader said he had heard talk of Warisan wanting to join Muhyiddin’s coalition, known as Perikatan Nasional, and told the Sabah-based party to forget such a notion.

In reply, Azis said Warisan leaders had principles and dignity and had gone through numerous tribulations before forming the state government.

“Don’t think Warisan is any random party; our leaders are street fighters. Previously, we had gone against the federal and state governments. What makes you think that we will not be safe? Warisan is still the state government,” he said here today.

Azis said Sabah Umno youth leaders could not wait to be in power again as they could not stand being in the opposition and were, therefore, playing the “game of perception”.



