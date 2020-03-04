Wan Junaidi’s defamation suit against Sarawak DAP chairman settled out of court

KUCHING: The defamation suit filed by Santubong MP Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar against Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen for labelling him a hypocrite was settled amicably out of court today.

Wan Junaidi reportedly said in March last year that Putrajaya owed Sarawak billions of ringgit in terms of development and administration, including the special grants that had not been reviewed since 1969.

Chong had criticised him for not bringing up the issue when he was part of the previous Barisan Nasional government.

Wan Junaidi filed the suit against Chong, seeking almost RM1 million in damages after the latter failed to respond to his letter of demand asking for a public apology.

He told reporters today that he was grateful the case had been resolved with an amicable settlement.

“Based on his statement, I have asked for a retraction,” he said.

“If he had retracted it earlier on, this wouldn’t have happened. But the case is settled and I have achieved what I had been asking for from the beginning, which is a retraction of his statement. My reputation has been restored.”

He said he had not asked for anything else, adding that he was “not greedy” for the claim of damages.

“As a politician, a person is not given the right and freedom to use profanities and inappropriate language against an opposing person or party.”



