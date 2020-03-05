2-month delay in Dewan sitting will lead to buy-outs, warns Sabah PH youth

KOTA KINABALU: The youth movement of Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) has demanded that the Dewan Rakyat sitting be held without delay to stop political horse trading of MPs.

Sabah PH youth secretary Razeef Rakimin said pushing the Dewan Rakyat sitting from March 9 to May 19 will provide space for buyouts of MPs, especially those from PH.

He said this was likely to happen as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not have majority support at present.

He said he had come to know that three Amanah MPs in the peninsula had been approached by the coalition and offered political appointments if they switched sides.

“We know anything can happen within the next two months. The biggest concern is the buying-out of MPs from PH.

“We also call on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to monitor closely the movement of these coalition leaders, especially those from Umno,” he said.

The PH MPs are expected to call for a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting to derail BN’s plan to return to power.



