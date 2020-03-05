5 new cases of Covid-19, all traced to patient 26

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has recorded five new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the tally to 55 positive cases so far.

Of this number, 22 have recovered.

All five cases have been traced back to patient 26.

Patient 51 to 54 met patient 26 at a government meeting on Feb 21, while patient 55 is the driver of patient 26.

The virus has infected 94,900 people and killed at least 3,283 worldwide.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said contact tracing was being done.

He advised Malaysians not to travel to Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna in Italy, Hokkaido in Japan and Tehran, Qom and Gilan in Iran.

He said the ministry had decided to temporarily block the entry of visitors, regardless of nationality, from these areas unless it was after 14 days of their visit.

He advised Malaysians to take precautionary measures, improve personal healthcare and follow any instructions issued by them.

Yesterday saw the biggest jump in Covid-19 cases with 14 new cases reported, the highest number since the epidemic began early this year.

The health ministry said the 14 individuals had been in contact with the 26th patient.

On Tuesday, seven new cases were reported which was also traced to patient 26.



