After change of government, whistleblower Justo returns to Switzerland

PETALING JAYA: Whistleblower Andre Xavier Justo, who grabbed headlines after leaking 1MDB-related documents, is now back in Switzerland, some 13 months after deciding to settle down in Malaysia.

The Swiss national did not divulge details of his departure and whether it had anything to do with the recent change in government.

In a Facebook post, Justo said he and his family had to leave Malaysia, noting that they had suffered a lot.

“And I couldn’t take the risk of making the people I love the most suffer again in case things went wrong.

“We are now back and safe in Switzerland but our hearts and souls are with all of you!” he wrote.

He thanked those who made sure they “left without problems”.

“We are fully convinced that Malaysia will wake up soon with a democratic government duly elected.”

Justo’s post comes days after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, which has since led to a new government comprising PPBM, Umno and PAS.

Last year, Justo told FMT that he wanted to settle down in Malaysia with his family and even said he was looking for a school for their son, Zander.

Justo entered the limelight after his arrest in 2015 for leaking documents from oil and gas company PetroSaudi International on its joint venture with 1MDB.

This eventually formed the basis for a money-laundering investigation into the state investment fund.

However, it also landed him in a Thai jail for 18 months, for allegedly demanding payment in exchange for not disclosing confidential information.

Following Pakatan Harapan’s win in the May 9 polls, Justo met then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had ordered for a fresh probe into 1MDB and SRC International a week after taking office.

Justo went on to say that his move to Switzerland was not the end.

“The end will be the day we will surrender and forget our principles, but this will never happen!”



