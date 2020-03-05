Sabah backs Dr M but will work with fed govt, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today said Sabah would continue to give its support to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, the Warisan president said the state would also work together with whoever leads the federal government to ensure that Sabah and its people continue to benefit in terms of development and other matters like health, education and security.

“After meeting with all the Sabah assemblymen and MPs for over 45 minutes, our stand is to continue supporting Mahathir,” he told reporters amid applause from the elected representatives at his office here.

This is the first time Shafie has publicly spoken on the state’s allegiance since PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister last Sunday.

“I hope he (Muhyiddin) understands, I have nothing against him as he is my friend and has long been with us,” Shafie said.

MORE TO COME



