Man pleads guilty to insulting Agong on Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR: A man pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on social media this month.

Shahril Mohd Sarif was charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act for posting offensive comments through his Instagram account.

He will face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a one-year jail term when convicted.

Sessions Court judge Edwin Paramjothy Michael Muniandy set March 12 for sentencing. Shahril was allowed to post bail of RM8,000 pending his sentence.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal urged the court not to impose bail against Shahril as he had served two months for a similar conviction last year.

“The accused’s comments caused anger and dissatisfaction among members of the public who were watching the live broadcast of the prime minister’s swearing-in ceremony on Instagram,” he added.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed previously said the police had opened four investigation papers under the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act against individuals who allegedly insulted Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri is among the individuals being investigated.



